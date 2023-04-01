NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Short Interest Update

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 419,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, Director Sol J. Barer bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,217,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,303.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 213.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 344,223 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NexImmune by 2,181.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 277,000 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in NexImmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. 74,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.35. NexImmune has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

