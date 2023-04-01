NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,278,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $948,301,000 after acquiring an additional 61,311 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,768,567 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $728,843,000 after purchasing an additional 227,380 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.64. 5,659,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,130,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

