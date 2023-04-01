NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NKE. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. The company has a market capitalization of $190.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

