Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nikon Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Nikon stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.57. Nikon has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Nikon had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikon

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nikon in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

