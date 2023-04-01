Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Nissan Motor Stock Performance

Nissan Motor stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 40,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.03. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.06%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

