NKN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.77 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last week, NKN has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000379 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $64.80 million and approximately $4.77 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. NKN’s official message board is blog.nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

