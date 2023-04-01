Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.34 ($0.00). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 281,994 shares traded.

Non-Standard Finance Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Activity

In other Non-Standard Finance news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 1,456,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £14,565.38 ($17,895.79). 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Non-Standard Finance Company Profile

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 75 branches. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

