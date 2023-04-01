Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NDLS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Insider Activity at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $136.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,121,971 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,945.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noodles & Company

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDLS. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,407,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP increased its position in Noodles & Company by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 224,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Noodles & Company by 245.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 158,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the third quarter valued at $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Co engages in the business of development and operation of fast-casual restaurants that serve noodle and pasta dishes, soups, salads, and appetizers. The firm also offers pleasant dining, pick-up, and delivery experiences by quickly preparing fresh food with friendly service. The company was founded by Aaron Kennedy in 1995 and is headquartered in Broomfield, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.