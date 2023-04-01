Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after purchasing an additional 102,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,305,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 917,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Trading Up 2.8 %

HUBS stock traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $428.75. 636,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.79. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $245.03 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $18,718,398 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.48.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

