Norris Perne & French LLP MI Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.16. 1,317,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.08 and its 200-day moving average is $246.59.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

