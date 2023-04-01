Norris Perne & French LLP MI Buys 9,300 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,212.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 52.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Copart by 5.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 286,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,998,000 after buying an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $75.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,281. The stock has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $75.41.

Insider Transactions at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Copart Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.