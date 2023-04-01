Norris Perne & French LLP MI Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 1.9% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.86. 1,394,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,755. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,163 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,057. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

