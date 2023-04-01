Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $15.59 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,808 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $15,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $103,307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.58. The company had a trading volume of 6,222,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

