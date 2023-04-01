Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 2,284 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 2.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI owned about 0.20% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $21,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 16,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.82. 465,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $308.15. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Guggenheim raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

