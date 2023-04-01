Norris Perne & French LLP MI Takes $207,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,253 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $662,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,001,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,482,913. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.72.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

