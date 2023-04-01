Northern Revival Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Trading Down 1.9%

Northern Revival Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Northern Revival Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Revival Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 369,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Revival Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

About Northern Revival Acquisition

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

