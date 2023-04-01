Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Down 18.8% in March

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 28th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTIC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northern Technologies International Price Performance

Shares of NTIC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 0.86. Northern Technologies International has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Technologies International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Articles

