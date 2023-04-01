Northland Securities Trims FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Target Price to $4.00

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FGI Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

FGI opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. FGI Industries has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of FGI Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FGI Industries by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 790,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 208,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

About FGI Industries

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

