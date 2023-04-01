Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $461.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $492.49. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

