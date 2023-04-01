Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Friday.
Novan Price Performance
NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,658. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.20.
Institutional Trading of Novan
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novan (NOVN)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.