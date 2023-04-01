Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ NOVN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,658. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 32.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

