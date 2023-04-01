Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,102,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,154. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.15. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 71.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

