Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,351. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $9.44.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
