Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 41,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,351. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

