Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 1.3% Higher

Nuvei Co. (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$58.23 and last traded at C$57.85. 158,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 317,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$57.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of C$3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.95.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

