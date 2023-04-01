NYM (NYM) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $76.70 Million

NYM (NYM) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, NYM has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $76.70 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About NYM

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 393,362,569.464319 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.24134441 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,085,400.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

