Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.60. 56,482,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,401,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market cap of $228.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

