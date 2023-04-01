Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.01. 55,861,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,826,376. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.10.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

