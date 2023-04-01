Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $555,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

