Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

TFC stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,628,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,774,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

