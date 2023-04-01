Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 608 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,132,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,239,000 after acquiring an additional 150,412 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $447,098,000 after purchasing an additional 99,144 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $255.53. 1,876,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,067. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,752 shares of company stock worth $8,008,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.