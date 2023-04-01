Occidental Asset Management LLC Invests $396,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,425,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,003,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,112,195. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $186.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.00 and a 200 day moving average of $167.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

