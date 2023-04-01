Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 117.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SLYV opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $86.96.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.