Occidental Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 134,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 130,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.34. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

