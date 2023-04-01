Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Short Interest Update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Office Properties Income Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22. The stock has a market cap of $597.29 million, a PE ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.89%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,692.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Office Properties Income Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, and leases office buildings to single tenants and multi-tenant buildings. The company was founded on February 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

