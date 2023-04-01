OMG Network (OMG) Market Capitalization Hits $220.23 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00005505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $220.23 million and $59.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00039188 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00018202 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001292 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

