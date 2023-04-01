OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

OpGen Stock Performance

OpGen stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 534,960 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. The firm’s also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improving patient outcomes, and decreasing the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

