Opsens (TSE:OPS) Given “Buy” Rating at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton reissued their buy rating on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Opsens’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Shares of TSE:OPS opened at C$1.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$1.43 and a 12-month high of C$3.22. The company has a market cap of C$188.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). Opsens had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of C$10.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Opsens will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

