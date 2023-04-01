Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0885

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0885 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $61.13 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007949 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024804 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00029760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00200792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,492.54 or 0.99988851 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08914896 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,359,357.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

