Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of ONVO opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Organovo has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

