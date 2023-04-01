Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 69,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 40,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 175,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 61,507 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.11. 2,012,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

