Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $12.65 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.0% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 10,515,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,158. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $91.22. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

