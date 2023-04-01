Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Elastic worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after buying an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,255. Elastic has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $96.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

