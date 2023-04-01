Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.62. 78,074 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

