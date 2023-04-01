Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 11.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its holdings in Lennar by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.60.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.11. 1,958,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $109.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. Lennar’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

