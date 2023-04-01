Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 10.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €14.50 ($15.59) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €18.20 ($19.57) to €21.00 ($22.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,168. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.45. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

