Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of MGM Resorts International worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 301,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,749,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,331. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.