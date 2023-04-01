Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 615 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FMC worth $10,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in FMC by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.77, for a total transaction of $638,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,990,823.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.13. The company had a trading volume of 516,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.64. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.