Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 7,331 Shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,331 shares during the period. Columbia India Consumer ETF accounts for 1.3% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned 23.31% of Columbia India Consumer ETF worth $16,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 142.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,135,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth about $238,000.

Columbia India Consumer ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:INCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 2,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,695. The company has a market cap of $71.06 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.53. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

