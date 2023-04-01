Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $66.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

