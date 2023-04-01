Oxen 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $293,186.15 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $293,186.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,372.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00326209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00074404 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00547419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.76 or 0.00443231 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,517,668 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

