P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 826 ($10.15) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.17). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($10.15), with a volume of 23,968 shares changing hands.
P2P Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 68.62, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The firm has a market cap of £617.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 826 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 826.
About P2P Global Investments
P2P Global Investments PLC is a closed ended mutual fund launched and managed by Marshall Wace LLP. It is Co-managed by MW Eaglewood Europe LLP. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in consumer loans, SME loans, advances against corporate trade receivables and/or purchases of corporate trade receivables.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for P2P Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P2P Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.